Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to move its tally after a splendid run for the first three weeks. Despite competition from Singham Again, the film held onto its ground well and emerged victorious in the Diwali battle. Apart from that, it has yielded impressive returns at the Indian box office. However, in its lifetime run, it will be missing the Hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Yesterday, several films, including some re-releases, arrived in theatres. As a result, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel suffered a massive reduction in shows, which has impacted the film considerably. In the morning shows, the film started with an occupancy of just 7%. In the afternoon shows, there was a jump, and an average occupancy of 13% was seen throughout the country. During the evening shows, it remained on similar lines, and during night shows, it went up to 17%.

As we can see, occupancy remained ordinary throughout the day, which resulted in 1.45 crores* coming in on day 22. It’s not a good number, but it’s decent enough, considering that a large section of the audience has already consumed it on the big screen. Including this, the total sum now stands at 262.15 crores* net at the Indian box office.

Today, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will witness a hike, but the overall collection won’t be that big. So, from hereon, it seems that the film is heading for a lifetime of 273-278 crores.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 112.15 crores* after 22 days, against a budget of 150 crores. Calculated further, it equals 74.76% returns. As per Koimoi parameters, it needs to make 100% returns to secure a Hit verdict, and that’s possible when the film earns 300 crores. But as the 300 crore mark is out of reach, it won’t get a Hit verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

