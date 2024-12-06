Rishi Kapoor was hailed as the OG chocolate boy in the 70s and 80s with his endearing performances. With a prolific body of work, he was one of the most sought after actors in the film industry. However, there came a phase when the late actor had decided to quit acting because he got bored and thought he could not compete anymore with the younger lot of actors.

In a throwback interview in 2011 with Firstpost, Rishi Kapoor had said he had no regrets in life even though his name was never mentioned in the top league of actors. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor said, “I’ve no regrets in my life – even though my name is not there in the top names. I didn’t wait for stardom – Bobby was an instant hit in 1973 and it was after that, that I had to struggle to match its success. I’ve been working for 25 years as a leading star from 1973-1998 after which I got bored, gained weight and felt I couldn’t compete with the younger lot.”

It was during this time that Rishi Kapoor also decided to foray into direction. The 102 Not Out actor said, “I gave the money back to filmmakers I was going to work with and sat at home for three months. Then I decided to direct Aa Ab Laut Chalein with Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna.”

In the same interaction, Rishi Kapoor admitted that he used to get embarrassed watching his old films. The Mulk actor recalled, “I switch the channel. I am not underplaying it or anything, but I am embarrassed watching myself on screen. I don’t know if there is an opposite word for narcissist… but that’s how I feel watching my films. I can admire my physical self as an actor, but not my body of work.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a prolonged battle with cancer. His last movie was Sharmaji Namkeen. Since he passed away while the making of the movie, half of the portions from the film starred Paresh Rawal who stepped into the shoes of his character.

