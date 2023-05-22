Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most prominent and adorable Hollywood couples. The couple tied the knot last year in a private ceremony among their loved ones, and off late, the rumours of alleged trouble in paradise are doing rounds on social media. Amid the same, Hollywood’s ‘IT’ couple is shutting down their haters as they share a passionate kiss during their shopping spree in the Los Angeles Beverly Hills area. This Jenny from the Block is here to stay, y’all, and their unconditional love for each other proves the same, check out their pics below.

Jennifer and Ben’s fans fondly call them ‘Beniffer’, and they’re one of the most famous couples in the West. The couple never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances, and we love their PDA on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted earlier today in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles and were accompanied by the singer’s kids Emme and Max. JLo was dressed in a s*xy long striped dress giving summery vibes, whereas Ben was seen donning a casual look, a beige-coloured shirt that he paired with denim jeans.

The couple giggled and held hands together while passionately kissing in public. A fan account shared their pics on Twitter; take a look at it below:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look so in love in LA today. pic.twitter.com/Aihgi0QMCP — best of jennifer lopez (@badpostjlo) May 21, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are subtly shading the alleged ‘trouble in paradise’ trolls with their PDA, and we love it.

Remember Jen’s song ‘Jenny From The Block’ featured Ben back in the day? Well, this Jenny is here to stay, and how.

For more Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Millie Bobby Brown Flaunt Bare A*s In A Peach-Toned S*xy Bodysuit Flaunting Her Curvaceous Figure? This Fact Check Will Make You Question Internet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News