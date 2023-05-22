Jennifer Lawrence is always up to something mischievous and the same happened at the Oscars when she apparently partied a bit too hard that she ended up puking. The incident dates back to 2014 when the Hunger Games star landed at Madonna and Guy Oseary’s Oscars Party. Speaking about her embarrassing moment, the actress shared how Miley Cyrus asked her to get it together and how she also bumped into Brad Pitt. Scroll down to read more.

Jennifer Lawrence admitted that it was worth it since she got to meet Brad Pitt who according to her smelled like sandalwood. The actress at the 2014 Oscars not only got drunk but also fell on the red carpet, and lost out to Lupita Nyong’o at the awards.

Speaking of her puking episode, Jennifer Lawrence while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, as per the Daily Mail, stated, “I went to Madonna and Guy Oseary’s party and I puked on his porch. I was in such bad condition and I look behind me while I’m puking and Miley Cyrus is there, like, “Get it together’.” Further shedding light on her adventurous evening, the Oscar-winning star further shared how she ended up meeting Pitt. “My best friend Laura sat me down after I got nominated for Silver Linings and she said “OK, I get it your family has to go but if it happens again I’m going” and I was like “OK” so I took her and she was a terrible influence on me.”

Jennifer Lawrence continued, “She was like, “Meet me at the bar.” So I snuck out and I was like, “Oh, my God! I can’t do this!” And she was like, “You can do whatever you want!”

The actress added, “We ran into Brad Pitt and she was like, “Get Brad Pitt over here!” I was like, “I can’t do that!” And she was like, “Yes you can!” So I just went, “Hey, Brad Pitt! Hey, Brad Pitt!” ‘He came over. He smelled like sandalwood. It was unbelievable.”:

The Don’t Look Up star admitted that she usually do not attend any after-parties because she gets sick of people by the time the ceremony ends. “

