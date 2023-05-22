Chrissy Teigen has been known for calling a spade a spade and not giving two hoots what others might think. From wondering if the cast members of Selling Sunset had real estate licenses to sharing the traumatic experience of losing a child on social media, the lady has always been transparent with her fans. Even when it apparently came to bullying!

Courtney Stodden and other stars accused the socialite of bullying them on social media after she announced her retirement from Twitter in 2021. Chrissy later apologised for her allegedly nasty behaviour and called herself a ‘troll.’ Scroll on.

In March 2021, Chrissy Teigen announced that she would disable her Twitter account as she could no longer take the ‘negativity.’ She wrote, “It’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively…” While several celebrities empathised with the model, Courtney Stodden bashed her and reminded everyone that they were bullied by Chrissy. TMZ shared screenshots of the alleged tweets directed at Court that read, “What makes you do that with your mouth? Asking for a friend who really wants to look like an idiot” and “Do you have a family?” and “I hate you” and “go. to sleep. Forever.”

Courtney Stodden once told Daily Beast, “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’” Of course, these shocking revelations blew away Chriss Teigen’s fans’ minds.

In May, Chriss Teigen took to her Twitter handle and wrote a long apology that said, “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour, but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.” She added that she had tried to contact Courtney Stodden but did not get any response. However, she wanted to say sorry publicly.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Interestingly, Courtney Stodden made a final blow on Instagram and wrote, “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

Let us know what you think of this feud and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

