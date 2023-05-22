Heidi Clum has always been a fashion favourite, be it her Halloween looks or her red carpet looks. She has often been appreciated for her over-the-top thinking while choosing her outfits. But it was one Halloween when the German model went a l’il too overboard with her selection. However, it was not Klum, who got the idea of this outrageous dressing.

For Halloween 2018, Heidi decided to turn into the Hindu Goddess Kali. While she shared the pictures with utmost confidence, looking like an exact replica of the Goddess, she faced a massive backlash for turning up like this for a Halloween party. The model later shared her intentions behind this look which went totally wrong on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Variety, America’s Got Talent judge, Heidi Klum, said, “It was actually my assistant’s idea,” she told reporters of her look at the event. “My husband and I were in India last year, so she said, ‘Why don’t you do an Indian goddess? Like a scary Indian goddess?’ And I said ‘OK!'”

The supermodel’s dramatic costumes enraged Hindu leaders across the globe who demanded an apology. An Indo-American community leader said, “Goddess Kali is highly revered in temples and she is meant to be worshipped in temples and not be used in clubs for publicity stunts or thrown around loosely for dramatic effect.”

You can see the pictures here. Heidi Klum captioned them as, “Countdown to Halloween: 10 days! In 2008, after an inspiring trip to India (one of my favorite places I’ve ever traveled to), with the intention of the utmost respect, I wanted to pay homage to a part of their vibrant culture by dressing as the goddess Kali for #HeidiHalloween.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Even the internet, especially Hindus, defended Heidi Klum and her intentions in the comments section. “All right y’all. So it’s okay if people dress like Gods and Goddesses for some play or skit or even fancy dress but it’s wrong if someone from outside does with utmost respect and no ill intention. I smell hypocrisy. P.S. – I’m an Indian,” read a comment.

Another user wrote, “Only Americans seem to be offended here….lol.” But obviously, some badly trolled the supermodel for her choice. A user wrote, “Our religion isn’t your Halloween Costume. Nope. Nada.” Another user commented, “You are f*cking garbage for dredging this up again.”

Drop your opinions and thoughts on Heidi Klum’s choice of Halloween outfit in the comment section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Iron Man’s OG Helmet Was Gifted By Robert Downey Jr Not To Tom Holland But His Brother, Tom Once Recalled: “My Favourite Souvenir…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News