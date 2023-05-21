Tom Holland is known for many things, and playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his other on-screen performances, his romance with his girlfriend Zendaya, and not keeping secrets are just some of them. While Tom has admitted he has taken some web shooters and Iron Man’s, aka Tony Stark’s glasses home, do you know which is his favourite souvenir?

Well, in December 2021, before Spider-Man No Way Home’s release, Tom spilled the beans on it. In fact, this souvenir was given to him but to his brother by Robert Downey Jr; it was his MCU character’s first helmet. Read on to know about it.

During an appearance on the popular First We Feast series Hot Ones – where celebrities are challenged to answer questions while eating increasingly spicy hot wings, Tom Holland opened up about his favourite Marvel souvenir. The Marvel superhero said, “My favorite souvenir was actually given to me – well, it wasn’t given to me, it was given to my little brother Paddy.”

Tom Holland continued, “When Black Panther was coming out, Robert Downey Jr was making Dr. Dolittle in London and he was staying down the road from where I live. And he brought us to a screening of Black Panther at his house, and Paddy comes running into the room and he’s holding the original Iron Man helmet and Downey had given it to him as a gift.”

He continued, “That’s a really special one for me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU but I joined it very late, and that souvenir, you know, that’s from the original film, that’s the birthplace of this incredible world that Kevin Feige and Marvel created and Downey and Favreau kickstarted, so to have something from that film, it’s a huge honor.”

