Keanu Reeves and Jada Pinkett Smith are among the biggest names in Hollywood. Both of them even shared a screen in The Matrix trilogy, where the actress played the role of Niobe. Initially, Jada auditioned for the role of Trinity in the franchise but didn’t land the part. Upon sharing what went wrong and why she did not get the role, she explained how there was no chemistry with Reeves, who played Neo.

Keanu played the lead role in The Matrix and reportedly earned a mammoth $250 million. In comparison, Jada was introduced as the character Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded, the second instalment of the franchise.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Jada Pinkett talked about she wanted to play the role of Keanu Reeve’s love interest. Trinity, a role that ultimately, the role went to Carrie Anne Moss. “But Keanu and I didn’t, uh, really click. At that particular time, no, we didn’t. we actually became really good friends,” explained Jada, as they had zero onscreen chemistry. As they even had a screen test, she added, “We just didn’t have any chemistry, he and I.”

As the role which Jada wanted to get ultimately went to Carrie Ann Moss, the actress said she is proud of her portal of Trinity. Though she wished to get the role, but she praised the actor and said, “I just go, ‘She’s freaking amazing. There’s no way in the world that I would have brought that.”

However, it was her impactful audition that the makers considered her for the other role. The director, the Wachowskis, created the role of Niobe for Jada Smith in the sequels. Even after all this, it was not easy for her to get the part as she was pregnant when she was offered the role. Jada had to fib and reassure the directors that she would be ready.

