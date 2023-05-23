BTS and BLACKPINK members are surely grabbing eyes during their time in France. After BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were spotted taking a stroll holding hands in Paris, the ‘Butter’ singer recently posed with Lisa at Naomi Campbell’s bash. Scroll down to check netizens’ reactions.

The South Korean bands BTS and BLACKPINK never fail to grab headlines, especially due to their massive fanbases. The bands’ popularity has grown multi-folds since their respective debuts, and their members are flourishing in their individual careers.

While the bands’ members always take advantage of every chance to interact with their fans, they remain tight-lipped regarding their dating life. Following the viral video featuring BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie walking hand-in-hand in the city of love, a new picture is making rounds on the internet, but it does not have ‘The Idol’ actress.

V and Lisa, both CELINE’s ambassadors, recently attended Naomi Campbell’s birthday bash in the middle of the Cannes Film Festival. The two K-Pop stars posed with Naomi for a stunning picture. Clad in a striped suit while wearing a sheer black top underneath, Lisa left no stone unturned in giving away major outfit goals. On the other hand, V also stunned in an all-black outfit. The English model stood in the middle in a beautiful white dress.

As the photo went viral on social media, BLINKS’ could not stop missing Jennie, who is also in Cannes for her upcoming show, ‘The Idol‘ with Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd. A Twitter user wrote, “Where is Jennie? Miss her,” while another penned, “V and Jennie in Cannes. Are they attending the party together?”

Talking about the iconic picture, one also penned, “What in the world of K-drama is this? Naomi Campbell, Lisa and BTS’ V together.”

We cannot wait to see V making his Cannes red carpet debut soon.

