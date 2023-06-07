Daniel Craig is mostly known for his James Bond role, but there was a time when the actor was rumoured for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it has been recently circulated that he was supposed to appear as the Asgardian warrior Balder the Brave, who is the half-brother of Thor, the actor was also once offered to play the role of Thor. While many do not know much about it, read on to know more about it.

After MCU star Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness almost had Daniel, it would be shocking to know that the actor was earlier approached to play a much larger role. While now, it is hard to imagine any other actor other than Chris Hemsworth playing the role, let us know what would have been your reaction if the James Bond actor had been the God of Thunder in the MCU.

For the role of Thor, Chris Hemsworth beat out several actors, including Josh Hartnett, Alexander Skarsgård, and Channing Tatum. In 2011, Marvel Studios played a gamble with the Australian actor and Tom Hiddleston, which paid off and made both actors huge A-list stars. However, as per the rumours, the role was initially offered to Daniel Craig and reacting to it, the actor jokingly said that it would be too much of a power trip for him if he played both 007 and Thor.

During the promotion of his second Bond movie, Quantum of Solace, the James Bond actor laughed off when he heard he’d been on the shortlist for Marvel’s Asgardian god. He revealed that Marvel had indeed already approached him for the part but that he’d turned it down. “I have no idea about Thor. I just was having a joke,” said the actor.

However, as Daniel Craig playing Thor was just a rumour, he went on to play the titular James Bond character for future instalments. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth gained massive popularity playing the role of Thor within the MCU.

