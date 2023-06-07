Sebastian Stan first debuted in the Marvel movies with Captain America: The First Avenger. Later, he was seen in Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Recently, he and Anthony Mackie took over the reign and was seen in the web show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sebastian is known for his comic sense and humour.

Once in an interview, Sebastian made fun of his metal arm, which left Chris Evans aka Captain America and Anthony Mackie aka the Falcon, in splits. Wondering what he might have said? Keep scrolling to find out.

Once, the Avengers team had come on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show, and when Jimmy asked Sebastian Stan about his metal arm whether it was real or not, Sebastian aka Winter Soldier, responded, “No, it’s not.” He further cracked a joke about it and said, “It contains a lot of lube that funny enough only Anthony seems to notice every time we’re on set”. As soon as he said that, Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie gave bizarre expressions.

Check out the video as shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma Ordaz (@palomaordaz)

Further, when Jimmy Kimmel asked, “What do you mean it has Lube?” Sebastian Stan further shared with a very serious face, “Well, I gotta get in there.” And Chris and Anthony’s reaction will leave you in splits.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to comment on it. One of them wrote, “”I gotta get in there”… THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID!!! 🤣🤣🤣.”

Another one commented, “Chris and Anthony understood the assignment😈”

One of the fans penned, “Chris’s expression goes from “what?” To *dirty mind* in 0.02 seconds 🤣🤣”

Another comment can be read as, “*Googles* HOW TO BECOME A METAL ARM? 🤔”

Well, clearly, Sebastian Stan’s response to the question is enough to leave you with all the naughty thoughts. What are your thoughts?

