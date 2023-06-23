Sylvester Stallone became a huge sensation after starring in the film Rocky in 1976, but did you know his first movie in a leading role was a softcore erotic film titled Italian Stallion? The film was later on sold at a whopping rate in an auction decades after the film came out. Stallone was reportedly starving when this film opportunity came his way, and he grabbed onto it, being pretty desperate at that time. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, the film has initially titled The Party at Kitty and Stud’s, but the name was changed after his Rocky came out a few years later due to the massive success he got from it. A more hardcore version of the film was released in 2007 with some extra scenes, but that did not have Sylvester in it.

According to a report in Variety via The Guardian, Sylvester Stallone’s erotic film was up for an auction on eBay around 2010 and the rights was ultimately sold for $412,100, which converts to 3,38,06,128.98 in Indian currency. The report further stated that Stallone was offered to buy the rights for the film once at $100,000, but the Hollywood star declined the offer saying it would not affect his reputation.

Sylvester Stallone’s Italian Stallion’s worldwide rights were auctioned on eBay back then, including the film’s original 35 mm negatives, which as per reports, were lost for some time, according to the president of the distributor Bryanston, Edward Parry.

Meanwhile, when the film was re-released in 2007, Sylvester Stallone talking about it, said to Playboy, “[The film] would almost qualify for a PG rating.” As per the premise of the film, Stallone portrayed the role of a stud who shares an apartment with his girlfriend Kitty and invites strangers for an s*x party. Explaining the plot, Stallone said, “About 10 people show up [to the party], and they do a lot of kissing and necking, and that’s about it.”

