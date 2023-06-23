It seems like Kim Kardashian has finally found another celebrity crush, and something controversial might happen soon. After parting ways with ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, the social media personality recently revealed that she has a crush on a celebrity. While this is not the first time for the Kardashian star, we wonder who it would be. Read on to find out more about it!

Following her nine months previous relationship, it seems like Kim is ready to fall in love again. Not for the second time, though. While her previous relationship with the SNL comedian, Pete Davidson, made a lot of controversies, who do you think would be the next celebrity that the SKIMS founder had her eyes on?

During an appearance on the latest episode of Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom? Kim Kardashian dished on a new person in her life. When asked who her current celebrity crush was during a “Truth or Shot” game, she responded, “I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true.” She noted that the mystery man doesn’t know about her feelings before noting that she’s “more into privacy these days.”

Reacting to the comment by Kim Kardashian, the host, Hailey Bieber, chimed in, “So, she has a crush she just doesn’t want to say. That’s cute for you.” The SKIMS founder did not reveal the identity of her secret crush as she opted to take a sip of her sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila instead of revealing his identity.

Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) via Instagram: “my episode of who’s in my bathroom with @haileybieber is out now 🍨” Link: https://t.co/F9gr93EhnW pic.twitter.com/sxNulh2zr2 — Hailey Rhode CR Updates (@HaileyBieberCR) June 21, 2023

The reality television personality was last romantically involved with Pete Davidson, whom she began dating in the fall of 2021 after hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. Their romance came months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West following six years of marriage.

