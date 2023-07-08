After collecting 3 crores on Thursday, SatyaPrem Ki Katha was stable on Friday as 2.85 crores* more came in. For the film to grow on Saturday and Sunday, the need of the hour was that it doesn’t fall much on Friday. Thankfully that has happened which means now the film is in a position from where it can pick momentum again and gain as much as it can in these two days.

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has now collected 56.06 crores* and today with some push it can go past the 60 crores mark. Then it would be about taking a leap on Sunday so that 65 crores score is reached by the close of second weekend, something that would be ideal.

The Sameer Vidwans directed romantic drama primarily has time till Tuesday to collect most since on Wednesday there is Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One arriving. The Hollywood biggie is peaking up well and would attract a lot of audience base towards it. SatyaPrem Ki Katha has done an overall decent business and hence would be looking at making the most of theatrical space available for it in days to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Meanwhile, as part of the post-release promotion for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan mingled with his fans and checked out their reactions at the Gaiety Galaxy cinema recently.

Dressed in a pink shirt and denim, Kartik Aaryan interacted with his female fans and clicked pictures with them. He thanked a few elderly ladies who praised his performance in the movie.

