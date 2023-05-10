Ever since Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness was released, the filmmakers, along with the star cast, have faced quite a backlash for the faulty storyline of the movie. Now, Elizabeth Olsen, who played Wanda Maximoff in the Avenger movies, WandaVision and Doctor Stranger 2, confirmed our suspicion in a recent interview. Keep reading to get to the scoop!

Elizabeth’s character Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, got her own series in WandaVision, and then she took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange 2. However, somewhere down the line, her character arc didn’t change much from the series to the movie.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Elizabeth Olsen proved some of the fans’ intuition that Doctor Strange 2 makers didn’t watch WandaVision before writing the plot, and that created the mess. Olsen shared, “It’s a similar arc in ‘Multiverse of Madness’ that it is in ‘WandaVision.’ There could be parallel stories being told there of dealing with grief and loss. Well, I proposed that to the writers who wrote ‘Multiverse of Madness?’ [laughs]. I said, ‘Do you know what we’re doing in ‘WandaVision’? Have you seen it?’ And no, they had not seen it ’cause it wasn’t finished yet.”

Going further in the conversation, Elizabeth Olsen revealed, “So I had to try and, I don’t know, play it differently, right? I had to attack the same themes in order for it to be interesting for me, I think, and potentially for the audience. I just had to come at it from a different point of view so that it wasn’t repetitive.”

However, earlier, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron addressed all the negative remarks of the audience and explained the motive behind the storyline of the movie. An excerpt of his quote could be read as, “I mean, it’s an accelerated descent into madness for her, but one that felt earned by the fact that she walked away from WandaVision with the Darkhold and the knowledge that she was the Scarlet Witch. The last scene of that show, their tag, is her reading the Darkhold and hearing the voices of her children. I think [in] this movie the Darkhold has got its hooks into her and really what it’s preying on and is maybe even less than her grief but her anger.”

Well, now it’s confirmed that our suspicion was not vague and Scarlet Witch herself aka Elizabeth Olsen believes so too.

