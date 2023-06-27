Margot Robbie starrer Barbie movie has got the pop culture world talking. Right from its announcement, the audiences have highly anticipated the project. However, ahead of its theatrical release, a journalist who has seen the movie shares his opinion about the same. Read on to find out how the movie might turn out to be as an early review is finally circulating on the internet.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie does have a stellar cast. With Ryan Gosling as the male lead, the plot of the story is said to be around a doll living in ‘Barbieland’ who is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world. While Gerwig and the company are so confident about what they have here that they have already been talking about a sequel.

Ahead of the theatrical release, Time Magazine’s Eliana Dockterman wrote about Margot Robbie starrer movie Barbie. Without spoiling much about the film, the journalist talked about the onslaught of pink-tinged marketing and how Warner Bros. has managed to keep the plot under wraps.”I can share that it’s a fun yet self-aware romp with shades of Clueless and Legally Blonde. It’s also stuffed full of ideas and occasionally overwhelmed by them,’ said Eliana about the movie.

Adding more about the movie, Eliana says, “Both Barbie and Ken go on quests of self-discovery, and that’s when things get really interesting” Interestingly enough, without teasing much about Ken’s story, “Ryan Gosling nearly steals the show,” adds Eliana. Every cast and actor in the movie cited the director Gerwig and the sharp script as the reason they joined the film.

With all that, let us know what you have to say about the upcoming movie. Not to forget, the movie will get a face-off with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer, which will be a Box Office battle for both films. One must also remember that Tom Cruise’s upcoming Missin Impossible movie is in the line, which might add more fire to the Box Office battle.

