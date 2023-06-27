Tom Cruise is a passionate man for sure and is highly unpredictable. We have come across several stories about the action star going too far while pulling off some important scenes for his films. And nothing changes, even if he’s not shooting for any films. One such incident happened when the actor jumped on and off a couch on Oprah Winfrey’s Talk Show while declaring his love for his then-girlfriend Katie Holmes. Keep reading to know more!

Before we start, Tom was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the worldwide box office and even became the highest-grossing film ever for the actor. Now, the actor awaits the release of the highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible 7. The film is expected to enjoy a great run and might even be a bigger hit than Maverick.

Getting back to our story, Tom Cruise did a crazy scene on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show in 2005 and is still remembered for the same. For the unversed, he was discussing his love life on the show during his War of the Worlds press tour. All of a sudden, he started jumping enthusiastically on a couch as he declared his love for then-girlfriend Katie Holmes, reports newsweek.com.

Interestingly, Tom Cruise allegedly claimed that the incident was nothing but a set-up made by the show’s makers. Actor Seth Rogen claimed that the action star had told him, “They’re making it seem like I’m losing my mind, there’s a coordinated effort to make it appear that way. They edited it to make it look so much worse than it was. They do that all the time,” while talking on The Howard Stern Show.

