Since 1985 after Howard Stern started airing his own radio show, he has been collecting quite a few titles for making s*xual comments and controversial statements about his guests who appeared on his show. Today, we will be talking about how he left Sofia Vergara uncomfortable on his show by stating a sickening comment about ‘breastfeeding’. Keep scrolling to know further.

Sofia is a Colombian-American actress who gained massive popularity after her performance in Modern Family. However, Howard didn’t target Sofia only. Apart from her, he has also made comments about Courtney Love, Anna Nicole Smith and others.

When Sofia Vergara appeared on Howard Stern Radio Show, she shared that she was only 19 years old when she had her son Manolo. Howard turned the whole conversation quite nasty while making a disgusting comment about her breastfeeding her son. Howard could be heard asking, “Did you breastfeed your son?” To which Sofia said, “Yes”, and Howard reacted by saying, “Oh, that must’ve been unbelievable.”

Sofia Vergara then further mentioned that it was not unbelievable and that she was like 19. And Howard Stern then heard commenting, “You must’ve had so much milk. Right? How much milk?” And left Sofia quite uncomfortable.

Howard Stern has a history of making disgusting comments. Once he said to Lisa Marie Presley, “You wearing panties? What’d you wear, a thong?” And she was quite irritated.

When legendary singer Mariah Carey came on his show, he started it by saying, “First of all, your b**asts are incredible.” The songstress tried to keep a straight face and replied, “They’re really not. They’re normal, but thank you,” to deter him, but Howard Stern just couldn’t let it go and further commented, “They talk to me,” leaving her feeling disgusted.

Howard Stern has targeted many women on his show over the years. However, did you know about this? What are your thoughts on it after learning about what he said to Sofia Vergara? A compiled video clip is now going viral on TikTok, showing Stern’s real face.

