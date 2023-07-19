Getting proper s*x education is what everyone should look after as sometimes the theory is very much needed before someone gets into the main action. While learning about ways to pleasure themselves is not a taboo, the Harry Potter star Emma Watson once shared that she subscribed to a s*xual pleasure research website. As she revealed the same, it was quite clear that Hermione Granger is all grown up and is looking ways to explore ways to pleasure herself.

The cast of Harry Potter movies has gained immense popularity as the movies went on to make billions of dollars for the franchise. While the beloved movies are getting rebooted into a TV series, the Potterheads are having mixed reactions. The young cast members grew up and made their name in Hollywood with time. Adding to the list, they have openly discussed their s*x life and talked about their romantic relationships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with feminist icon Gloria Steinem at the Emmanuel Centre in London, Emma Watson revealed that she subscribes to OMGYes, a website stocked with instructional videos on how to make women orgasm with graphics tutorials. She recommended the interactive s*x ed website as it offered refreshingly open and honest videos and a new way to try each technique right on your touchscreen.

Endorsing the website, Emma Watson added, “I wish it had been around longer. Definitely check it out.” While it was a bit costly for any regular person, it cost a little under $56 to subscribe. “It’s an expensive subscription, but it’s worth it,” the Harry Potter star added. Giving insights about the website, she added, “It’s based on research, which is a complete study on female sexuality”.

While we hope that Emma got full use of the website, she has been off the screen for quite some time. She was last seen in Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women, which remains her most recent acting role to date.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Young Leonardo DiCaprio Looked Smoking Hot In These Throwback Pictures Taking Puffs From A Cigarette, Making Our Hearts Scream From The Bottom Of Our ‘Lungs’ For The Hunk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News