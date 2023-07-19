Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous names in Hollywood, with a massive fan following worldwide. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for decades and has done commendable work in cinema. While he never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with his personal life, today, we bring you throwback pictures of the actor from his young days, where he is taking puffs from a cigarette and making our hearts scream from the bottom of our lungs. Lol. Scroll below to take a look!

Leonardo is very popular among fans, especially on social media, with over 59 million followers on Instagram. He is often the talk of Tinseltown for his dating life and is trolled to date only young women.

Now talking about his throwback pictures, a Twitter page named ‘Little Spoon’ shared them on the microblogging site in 2016. In the monochrome photos, Leonardo DiCaprio can take a puff from a cigarette, and his chiselled jawline is talking to us through it.

Remember the young Leonardo days? These pictures will remind you of his Titanic days; he looks handsome beyond imagination. His messy hair looks and that death stare into your soul will make his female fans go weak in the knees.

Take a look at it below:

What on Earth is this perfection? Leonardo DiCaprio can make your heart skip a beat every single time with his appearance.

What do you think about his pictures from his young days taking a puff from a cigarette? Tell us in the space below.

