Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted partying it up with two of his rumoured flames – Maya Jama and Neelam Gill – in London, after being linked to both stars.

The Oscar-winner, 48, known for dating younger models, was seen out and about in the UK capital, The Sun reported.

The ‘Inception‘ and ‘Titanic’ star hit London dressed all in black and reunited with Maya Jama and Neelam Gill, both 28, at Vogue’s Summer Party.

They rubbed shoulders with A-Listers inside Chiltern Firehouse including pop stars Rita Ora, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Ella Eyre, and Katy Perry, Emily Ratajkowski, and Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez.

Both Maya and Neelam stole the show in floor-sweeping gowns.

One video filmed inside the venue captured Maya, who is the ‘Love Island’ host, and Leonardo chatting at the bar.

Her black frock featured a low-cut scoop neck and was trimmed with diamantes, with Maya styling her hair in loose waves.

Neelam, who was spotted enjoying dinner in Paris with Leo last month, looked equally sensational in a sheer body stocking dress.

Earlier this year The Sun revealed Leo had sent Maya roses as a romantic gesture after being introduced by mutual friends. She partied with him in London in February before spending more time with him in New York. Maya was spotted wearing a ‘Leo’ necklace. However, she quickly denied they were dating.

“I’ve been minding my business on holiday and said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now. That is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please,” she wrote on social media.

Neelam was spotted on the actor’s $150 million yacht off the Amalfi Coast last month.

Maya was previously engaged to basketball star Ben Simmons. She also dated British rapper Stormzy from 2015 to 2019.

Neelam’s private life has been kept under wraps since she shot to fame back in 2015. She was also linked with Zayn Malik.

