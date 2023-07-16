Trust Robert Downey Jr to leave you mind-boggled with his sarcastic remarks. He’s not only the superhero Iron Man on-screen but also super witty in real life. Our Tony Stark once had to share words of praise for his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson. But what followed was far, far from the expectations! Scroll below for the hilarious details.

As most know, Scarlett has been a part of Hollywood since 1994. She’s seen the best and the worst. Johansson was tagged with the s*x symbol early in her career but also lost many roles because of her sultry image. Surpassing all the difficulties, she is today the #1 box office star of all time with movie earnings of $14.54 billion.

In 2021, Scarlett Johansson was awarded the annual American Cinematheque Award for her massive contribution to the Hollywood industry. While all the Avengers stars went all praises for the beauty, Robert Downey Jr also passed on a video message but an unexpected one.

Robert Downey Jr refused to congratulate Scarlett Johansson just because all of their other co-stars had praised her. He said, “No, it isn’t ’cause I passed on that. I said, ‘N/A with regrets’. Oh well, there it is, there’s the guilt hook, ‘All of the other Avengers’. See, the fact everyone else is doing it is what makes it special to not do it. Put it up on the goddamn prompter, I don’t care. I have no preferences. I have no opinion… I live for this s***.”

He then went on to add, “Scarlett, congratulations. I mean, you’re so deserving of this award. You’ve overcome so many obstacles to make space for yourself and others in a sea of overt and sub-intentional misogyny exerted by everything from studios, directors, and producers to one-man toxic flotillas like me. Take it from me, Robert Downey Jr, the shortest leading man since Don Adams in ‘Get Smart’ who rivals Guiliani for the least subtle use of Just For Men Touch Of Gray hair dye… [Reading the Teleprompter script] ‘How far did we get you to go?’ Robert, it’s Scarlett and Colin; we had two glasses of white wine on a weeknight and felt like clowning you. Don’t actually put this on a prompter.’ Cut. F-ck you, Scarlett.”

On the professional front, Robert Downey Jr will be next seen in Oppenheimer, set for a 21st July release.

