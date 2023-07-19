Megan Fox has been once again blessing our social media timeline with stunning photos from her latest photoshoot; after roaring like a leopard and pouncing on the branches, she has now turned into the Earth goddess leaving little to the imagination and showing off that enviable physique and drop dead gorgeous beauty of Jennifer’s Body star. Keep scrolling to get the juicy deets.

Fox had a rough time earlier this year because of an alleged betrayal by her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly‘s part, making her ditch her engagement ring and go solo at a few parties, but thanks to the couple’s counselling and their love for each other, things are getting back to normal luckily for the couple.

A few days back, Megan Fox shared some sultry pics of her from her forest photoshoot in a barely there sparkly two-piece, but now she has turned into her goddess mode, wearing a sheer corset dress with lace in several snaps giving her fans to feast on beauty from every angle. Fox dropped the pictures on her Instagram, and in one of the pictures, she freed her n*pples and showed her bare bum as she posed sideways for the camera with her wet dress clinging to her curves.

In one of the snaps, she is facing away from the camera into the creek and the scenic forest at the front with her long hair with long white feathers open and covering her back while giving a pose with her pretty exposed b*tt. In another, Megan Fox only shows her manicured foot with white nail paint and a gold toe ring dipped in water.

Megan Fox’s picture showcasing her br*asts through her wet lacy dress with long nails will turn any celibate into her immediate pursuer.

For makeup, she has been given a full coverage one with creamy lips and generously blushed cheeks; Megan Fox captioned the images, “a fourth house Taurus sun,” whose element is earth and the entire theme is kept close to it very earthy and rustic. Check out her pics here:

Tell us your thoughts on Megan Fox’s Taurian-style photoshoot in the comments.

