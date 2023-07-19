Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler admits she has “personal reasons” to dislike the Kardashian family and doesn’t recognise the man her ex-husband is now he’s married to Kourtney Kardashian.

The former Miss USA didn’t detail exactly why she doesn’t like the Kardashian Klan, but she insists that if they are “good” to her children with the Blink-182 rocker, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, that’s all that matters.

Speaking to the New York Post’s Page Six column, Shanna Moakler said: “I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won’t get into.

Shanna Moakler added, “But as long as he’s happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that’s all I care about.”

The 48-year-old model went on to suggest that the Travis Barker she was with – whom she was married to between 2004 and 2008 and featured on the reality show ‘Meet the Barkers’ with for two seasons in 2005 and 2006 – is not the same man now.

Shanna Moakler said: “I haven’t been with him for well over a decade, but you know what — he’s not mine.

He’s not the person that I was with anymore. He’s a completely different human being, so I don’t even really know him as a man right now.

“I don’t even know if we would be compatible or even good for one another anymore because he’s not the person that he was on ‘Meet The Barkers.'”

Travis is also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 22, Shanna’s daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Despite her dislike of the Kardashians, Shanna is said to be “really happy” for Travis and Kourtney after they announced they’re expecting their first child together.

A source told Us Weekly: “Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney. And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child.”

Shanna is currently too “focused on her kids” and her career to worry about her ex-husband and what’s going on in his life.

The insider explained: “Shanna is too busy living her best life and doesn’t have the time or energy for any negativity in her life.”

Shanna Moakler previously reacted to the news on Twitter, revealing that she’d been aware of Kourtney‘s pregnancy for some time.

Asked for her thoughts about the announcement, she wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world. I’ve known for weeks. This is not new news to me.”

Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement came after she previously revealed that she was “done” with IVF treatment.

The raven-haired beauty – who already has Reign, eight, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 13, with ex-partner Scott Disick – revealed that she would “love” to have another child but was prepared to accept what “God has in store for us”.

Kourtney, 44 – who married Travis in 2022 – explained during an episode of ‘The Kardashians’: “We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Travis, 47, was also briefly married to his first wife Melissa Kennedy for just nine months, until he filed for divorce in August 2002.

