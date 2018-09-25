Hype Meter: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga On The Box Office Prediction Scale!

This week will see the release of YRF’s Sui Dhaaga starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in lead. The Sharat Katariya film, which is based on PM Modi’s Make In India Campaign marks the collaboration of the two actors for the first time, and their pairing has been an exciting factor about the film. The music of the film composed by Anu Malik failed to fare the way one expected it to, because of which the pre-release buzz hasn’t reached the level on par with other Varun Dhawan films.

The theatrical trailer of Sui Dhaaga got approximately 33 Million views on YouTube, whereas the music of the film has aggregated 22.3 Million on the digital platform. On the music streaming application, Saavn, the 5 songs of the film combined have aggregated 1.4 Million views, which is nothing but poor. Basically, after a considerably decent trailer, the songs failed to get the buzz rolling in favour of the film, which makes Sui Dhaaga majorly dependent on Word of Mouth publicity. The failure of album digitally doesn’t really indicate that the album is bad because the songs are majorly situational which might pick up after the viewers watch them in the film. Apart from music not working, another barrier for Sui Dhaaga on its opening day is going to be the Asia Cup Final. Although India’s opponent is not yet known, it is almost certain that India would play Pakistan in the final on Friday, which means that the biz in evening shows would be impacted.

In an ideal scenario, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in a film produced by YRF should have ensured a double digit opening without any doubts, however there is going to be a struggle to touch the Rs 10 crore mark in this case. The film will be releasing on 2200 plus screens in India with more than 11,000 shows in India. The release of the film will be very similar to last week’s release, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, however the initial would be better as the film boosts of a bigger star-cast. Sui Dhaaga is currently looking to open in the range 7.50 to 9.50 crore, which would be a decent start but nothing close to the level at which Varun Dhawan films usually open. With positive word of mouth, the biz should escalate over the weekend and take the total to a number which would be in excess Rs 35.00 crore. The movie also has the benefit of Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Tuesday, which should act as a cushion in balancing the trend of the film in its opening week and also make up for the not so good start. In terms of promotional campaign, the team went all out by visiting several reality shows, cities as well as coming up with the Sui Dhaaga challenge on the social media. However, as it has been proved time and again, these thing’s are secondary and don’t really make a difference till the time the trailer and songs get the audience charged up about the film.

Basically, the pre-release buzz of Sui Dhaaga isn’t that good, and the fate of the film is totally dependent on word of mouth publicity. The biggest factor working in favour of Sui Dhaaga is the fact that the costs are controlled, which means that the film stands a strong chance of emerging a success. We would go ahead with an opening day prediction of Rs 8.50 crore (Range – Rs 7.50 to 9.50 crore), and rate the film 2.5 on the Hype Meter Scale.

Opening Day Prediction: Rs 8.50 crore (Rs 7.50 to 9.50 crore)

Hype Mere: 2.5 on 5