Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan Becomes The 1st Movie Star In The History To Be A Part Of This UNIQUE Marketing Strategy!

With just one week remaining, Yash Raj Films’ mega movie Thugs Of Hindostan is ready for some serious fireworks at the box office, this Diwali. The excitement is at its peak, as two legends, Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir Khan, are sharing a screen space for the first time. While the buzz is already high, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to grab the eyeballs of movie maniacs.

In the course of advertising, Aamir Khan will be seen promoting the movie in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 along with his co-star & celebrated host, Amitabh Bachchan. Now the makers had taken their promotion game to the next level, as they are promoting the movie on the Google Maps.

In the app of Google Maps, after entering the source location and destination, the animated character of Aamir Khan aka Firangi appears who directs us to the destination. Firangi is seen with a green jacket and a hat, sitting on the donkey, and delivers the amusing line, “Chalo bhaiyya, one two three kick maar”. The look is exactly the same, which was unveiled in the posters of the movie and it is accessible only for mobile users.

Thugs Of Hindostan, which is expected to be a record breaker, is slated to release on 8th November 2018. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen in the key roles. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who earlier worked with Aamir & Katrina in Dhoom 3, thus marking the second collaboration of the trio.