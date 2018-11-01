Aamir Khan Saw Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero Trailer & His Words Are Just Making Our Wait Tougher!

Zero Trailer: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is geared up for granting a return gift to his die-hard fans, as the trailer of much-anticipated Zero releases on his auspicious birthday i.e. 2nd November. Yesterday the trailer was screened for few journalists, and the reactions pouring in are just amazing. While ago, Superstar Aamir Khan, shared his thoughts after watching trailer and his response is making our wait harder to catch it.

Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming biggie Thugs Of Hindostan, is full of praises for his contemporary SRK. He congratulated the team of Zero and admired the work of director Aanand L.Rai, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma. Talking about Shah Rukh, he shared that the actor has outdone himself.

Aamir took his Twitter handle to share his reaction about the trailer. He quoted, “Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word… OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can’t wait to to watch the film!

Love.”

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word… OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

Can't wait to to watch the film!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a selfie with Aamir and wrote, “Hug from the Thug….!! Beat that!”

Hug from the Thug….!! Beat that! pic.twitter.com/4h0LD0qq1g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

Praises from none other than Mr.Perfectionist, who is known for observing the small details in the movies, has surely spiked the excitement amongst the fans who are eagerly waiting for the much hyped trailer.

Talking about the movie, King Khan is portraying the character of vertically challenged man who falls in love with the Superstar, played by Katrina Kaif. While Katrina’s character is revealed, the details about the role of Anushka Sharma are still under the wrap. Zero is directed by Aanand L. Rai and it is set for a grand release on 21st December.