Zero To Release In China: Will The Emotional Quotient Work For This Shah Rukh Khan Starrer?

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is all set to release on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday i.e. 2nd November but the buzz for the film has already gone sky-high. The makers, today, revealed the trailer to some prominent journalists and the reports from there are unprecedented.

The trailer has made the journalists speechless and many of them are acclaiming it as one of the good trailers ever seen. It’s also been said Shah Rukh Khan has played a huge gamble by playing the physically-challenged character Bauua Singh. Now, the news floating is about the China release of the film.

As said, China has emerged as a new market for Hindi films. We’ve seen movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar doing amazing business at the China box office because of their emotional content. According to the trade expert Taran Adarsh, Zero is said to get release in China before March 2018. Release date is not final yet but one thing is sure, it is releasing in China.

The 52-year-old Zero star, Shah Rukh recently said in a statement: “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman’s place where Salim Khanji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’. I have come on the show only because of Salman and I will go wherever he tells me to go.”

The central character of the Red Chillies Entertainment film is described as ‘Paagal’, ‘Aashiq’, ‘Awaara’ and more, but he is seen happy in his own world, not seeking empathy from anyone.

The film, releasing on December 21, is also said to be Sridevi’s last movie.