Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Opening Day VS Top 3 Openers Of Aamir Khan; Where It Will Stand?

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan is one of those rare stars who even after a decent start can take a movie to an untouchable level. The inaugurator of 100, 200 and 300 crore clubs at the box office, Aamir Khan is known for movies which trend on word of mouth.

Let’s start with Aamir Khan’s 3rd highest opener – PK which was released in 2014 had collected 26.63 crores on its 1st day. The movie went on to collect 95.21 crores in its 1st weekend and 182.39 crores in its 1st week. Doing 13 times its first day the movie earned 339.50 crores.

Aamir Khan’s highest grossing movie Dangal has earned over 387 crores which started on a first day of 29.78 crores. The movie collected 197.54 crores in its week 1. Once again it was 13 times the day one proving the amazing trend. Aamir Khan’s highest opening movie is Dhoom 3 which earned an explosive 36 crores on day 1. It went ahead to collect 185.50 crores in its week 1 and 280.25 crores. The movie didn’t trend as expected and collected fractions less than 8 times its day 1.

Now, all the hopes are on Thugs Of Hindostan and how much it can juice on its day 1. Apart from India, China has emerged as a new market for Hindi films. Aamir’s sports biography Dangal earned a staggering $190 million in China. His Secret Superstar grossed over Rs 200 crore within five days of its release. Amitabh and Aamir are now gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is set to release on November 8.