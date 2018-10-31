Rajkummar Rao Believes Nora Fatehi Is One Of The Best Dancers & We Can’t Agree More!

While Nora Fatehi is the most loved performer in the nation, her ‘Stree‘ co star Rajkummar Rao announced publically how he believes that she is one of the best dancers! Nora has always been known for her dancing skills, right from her dance performance in the magnum opus Baahubali to her latest number in blockbuster Stree, her fan base has only grown with immense love for the performer.

And now, her Stree co-star Rajkummar Rao also appreciated the beauty for her dance. Apparently, Nora posted on her social media how the audience go crazy time and again every time she performs on ‘Kamariya’ and that she is absolutely in love with the energy the song generates. Replying to the same, Rajkummar said that this was bound to happen as we all know how Nora is one of the best dancers!

Not just that, Nora replied back saying how she wishes to work with Rajkummar again as the boy definitely has got some moves.

Well, we can’t wait for the two to create the magic again on the big screen!