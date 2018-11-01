Zero Poster: The posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s deal breaker Zero is out now and trust us when we say this, it’s only piqued our curiosity further. While it was just yesterday when the trailer of the movie was shown to some specific media personalities, it did receive positive response and we believe, there could be no other better time to arouse the audience further!

The makers released two posters today, each constituting the leading beauties Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma with Shah Rukh.

While the first poster showcases Katrina Kaif as a drop-dead gorgeous star showering affection towards Bauua Singh (SRK’s character), we wonder if it is a clear signal towards their love story! Also, we can’t help it but appreciate the diva Kat’s hotness meter, and we definitely can’t get our eyes off her! Check out Katrina’s Instagram caption, that’s only making our doubt more clear as she writes, “Aasmaan se zameen pe aane ki dikkat hi ye hai ki jab aao koi na koi gale pad jaata hai! #ZeroPoster”

On the other hand, Anushka seems to be playing a physically handicapped as she is seen sitting on a wheel chair. We aren’t sure if Kat & Shah Rukh will have a love angle but Anushka & he will definitely have one and Anushka’s caption is a proof as she tweets, “Dekhiye toh zara! Abhi tak haan naa kuch bhi nahi bola hai isey, aur phir bhi kitna khush lag raha hai. Waise jodi buri nahi hai :) kya kehte ho?”

Dekhiye toh zara! Abhi tak haan naa kuch bhi nahi bola hai isey, aur phir bhi kitna khush lag raha hai🤔

Waise jodi buri nahi hai :) kya kehte ho?#ZeroPoster @iamsrk @aanandlrai #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/2p2WfMEG59 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 31, 2018

While both the posters look equally appealing to us, but what is your pick? Vote below and let us know!