Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn In A Film – Which Genre You’ll Prefer?

It would be dream come true for all the movie maniacs if ever the biggest casting coup including Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and other superstars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn happen. Recently, at a promotional event of 2.0, superstar Akshay Kumar shared his views on working with celebrated stars, and every Bollywood lover will agree with him.

During the press conference of 2.0, Akshay Kumar shared that he would love to do a film with 5-7 superstars of the industry. “I would want all big male actors to come for a film together. Would love to do a film with five-seven actors. I don’t know why it doesn’t happen anymore,” states the actor.

If this wish of Khiladi ever comes true, it would be a festival-like atmosphere in the theatres. As we all want to see the biggest superstars of Indian film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, in a movie together, it would be interesting to see which genre will be best suited for them.

Thriller/Crime- Just imagine these stars collaborating for a thriller/crime thriller, which is slick and classic like The Godfather. Whistle worthy dialogues, influential performances and exciting as hell!

Family Drama- It would be a treat watching the actors in an emotional movie. Lots of tears and smiles!

Comedy- We have already seen the hilarious jodis of Aamir and Salman in a cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir and Ajay in Ishq, Akshay and Salman in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. And also no one can forget the funny shades of Big B in Amar Akbar Anthony and Srk in Baadshah. If ever these big guns come together for a comedy film, it would be a laugh riot for sure.

Action/Adventure- All the actors have portrayed action roles in several movies and it would be an enthralling experience to see them together in an action-packed affair.

Fantasy- Recently Aamir confirmed about his upcoming web series on Mahabharat, and we wish if such a huge concept ever happens with all the mentioned stars. It would be an epic and grandest affair ever made!

Period Drama- With upcoming Kalank, Takht, Panipat, and others, the trend of periodic movies are in full swing and it’s our dying wish to see the dreamy cast of Big B, Akki, Ajay, Salman, SRK and Aamir in such a periodic saga.

Getting on board of such superstars of Bollywood would be a very costly affair, but it will be a sure-shot a record breaker of all sorts.