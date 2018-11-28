EXCLUSIVE: After A Hat-Trick Together, John Abraham Feels “Like Home” To Nora Fatehi

In a recent exclusive interview with the emerging diva Nora Fatehi, we revealed details about her role in Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie Bharat along with her link with the former and Sunil Grover. Moreover, the Dilbar actress went onto give us insights from another flick Batla House in which she will be sharing screen space with John Abraham. Below are all the details that will you need to know.

For the unknowns, Nora would be sharing the screen with John for the third time after Rocky Handsome & Satyameva Jayate. Regarding working with Nikkhil Advani and co-star John, “This is my third time with John Abraham, so it’s like home for me. Even Emmay Entertainment treats me like family.. and with Nikkhil and everybody.. they make me feel really comfortable. Whenever I’m on sets, I’m really happy. Moreover, John makes the environment really comfortable and makes it feel like home. I’ve had my best experience working with them,” the beauty shared.

Also, talking about her character in the movie, she shared that it would be an unusual one but hell lot exciting! “It’s a character that people wouldn’t expect me to be cast in, and it’s an important role in the story and people would be really excited to see my avatar,” said the actress who also won hearts with her moves in Kamariya from Stree.

Nora also revealed that she will be going on floors for the movie next month, i.e, in December.

With the diva receiving such limelight and projects with the top-notch actors in the industry, she seems to have a long way to go!

On the current work front, the Arabic version of her song, Dilbar is releasing on 30th December, in which she has sung and conceptualized it all herself.