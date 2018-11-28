Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: From Being A Chai Lover To Tree Hugger – She’s Just Us!

Happy Birthday, Yami Gautam: From stealing our hearts right away in Vicky Donor, she went on to deliver a pathbreaking performance in Kaabil. We surely want to see more of her acting skills but she being the kind of cautious she is, makes sure to make our wait tougher for each of her performance. Today, on the special of her birthday let’s visit five not-so-known facts about her.

Lawfully right

Yami Gautam was a law student back home in Chandigarh. But her life had another plan when opportunities for acting fame along. Yami pursued her passion for acting and has to leave law halfway through.

Green is the way!

Yami Gautam is extremely passionate about causes close to her heart. She always ensures to give back especially to her roots. A few months ago Yami set up her own greenhouse and organic garden in her Himachal house. She’s deeply into any cause associated with the environment and animals

Not just a gym rat

Yami doesn’t like just sticking to the four walls of a gym. Yami prefers to workout more in open spaces thanks to her trainer who curated workouts for this fitness lover. She does extensive functional and battle rope workouts in open grounds.

Poling around!

Yami Gautam is now a trailer pole dancer. Taking her passion for dance and fitness further, Yami trained under renowned artist Aarefa.

Not without my Chai

Whenever Yami travels abroad, she has a kit that goes along with her. A fan of the Indian chai, Yami can’t do without it and that’s why she travels everywhere with chai kit.