2.0 Movie Review Quicker: This Is EVERYTHING Never Seen Before!

2.0 Movie Review Quicker: First things first, it’s GRAND from the word go. Even the starting credits look so magnificent in 3D, within minutes you’re satisfied that this is the best experience you’ve had behind those glasses. It starts with Akshay Kumar but moves ahead reuniting us with Dr. Waseekaran (Rajinikanth) and his new pet-robot Nila (Amy Jackson).

Without wasting any time, director Shankar jumps in straight to what were promised from the promo. Every cellphone in the city fly their way out in a shocking mass incident. Dr. Waseekaran suggests to get Chitti back but there are people in the scene who doesn’t want him back.

But when even military couldn’t be of any help, Chitti gets a rebirth to tackle a gigantic bird made of phones. First half is a mind blowing built up to something very good coming in second half. Playing with the splendid aerial shots, each frame of 2.0 is worth every bit of your attention.

Akshay Kumar’s first visual in the film is striking, whereas Rajinikanth as Chitti’s entry scene will go down as one of the best VFXised scenes of Bollywood. Rajinikanth, at the trailer launch of the event said how media will come in support of the film once it releases. Here I’m, lending all my soul to it. This deserves to be watched on a big screen & anything below it will be a blasphemy to those who are cinema-lovers.

2.0 is science fiction action film written and directed by S. Shankar, co-written by B. Jeyamohan, and produced by A. Subaskaran.

The film serves as a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, and features Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

It marks the Tamil debut of Akshay and is his first film with megastar Rajinikanth.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release today, November 29.