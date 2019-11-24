Thalapathy Vijay’s New Wax Statue Unveiled At Kanyakumari, Fans Rush To Get Selfies

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Bigil which released on the auspicious occasion of Diwali has been having a great run at Box Office. The film which garnered 200 plus crores that too in a span of less than a week after its release has gone on to become one of the biggest hits from the South this year.

If that is not enough then Vijay fans have got yet another reason to celebrate. It was just recently when the Mayapuri Wonder Wax museum in Kanyakumari unveiled a real like wax statue of the Tamil superstar.

Ever since the statue has been unveiled, the Museum has seen growth in the number of its visitors. Vijay fans have been flocking in large numbers to click selfies with the statue of their favourite star which looks no less than real, donned in a denim shirt, yellow cargo pants and glasses.

Public and fans pose with #ThalapathyVijay's Wax Statue placed at a Kanyakumari Museum. pic.twitter.com/lzCipG9lFV — Thalapathy Rasigan Hari ™ (@TRHari005) November 23, 2019

Talking about Vijay, the actor is currently all busy shooting for his next, an action thriller which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 64.

The film is currently being shot in Delhi and it is being helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The action thriller also has actor Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role.

Thalapathy 64 is slated for worldwide release in summer 2020.

