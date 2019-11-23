Farah Khan Celebrates Brother Sajid Khan’s Birthday Amidst The #MeToo Allegations

Farah Khan is one of the most talented choreographers and directors in Bollywood. She debuted as a director with Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na and garnered praises from all around the industry. The film was a super hit at the box office.

Farah recently shared a picture on social media celebrating his brother Sajid Khan’s birthday with close friends and family. She wrote, “Friends are those rare people who ask how you are .. and then Wait to hear the answer .. happy birthday Sajid.. ♥️ frm friends n family that love u.”

Take a look at the picture here:

The picture has celebrities like Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, wife Bhavna Panday, Sonu Sood and Harshvardhan Rane.

For those of you who don’t know, Sajid has been booked under the #MeToo movement. He has been accused by three actors and a journalist for the same. Amid all the allegations, he had to step down from Housefull 4 also. Akshay Kumar who was one of the lead actors in the film also tweeted and said “any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve’.

#MeToo in India was started with Tanushree Dutta’s allegations on Nana Patekar which led to many women later coming out and revealing their side of the stories on the casting couch.

