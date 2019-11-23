Charlie’s Angels Bollywood Reboot With Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji? Mardaani 2 Actress Shares Keen Interest

After the success of Mardaani and Hichki, Rani Mukerji is all set to make her fans happy with her upcoming film Mardaani 2. The trailer of Mardaani sequel was released a few days back and received a very good response from the viewers. Rani’s towering act as Shivani Shivaji Roy has bowled away everyone and it has become hard for the release of the film.

In Mardaani 2, Rani plays the role of a cop and hence she has done several action sequences.

Talking about the same in a recent interview with Times Now, Rani Mukerji said, “I think it’s very important to be fit to be able to do action. Also, action does not only require just doing action, what’s most important is whether you are putting the right emotions with it. So, I think it’s a combination. And especially for films like Mardaani 2, I’d say it’s more of an emotional action rather than just a plain action. “

When asked which other actresses apart from her can be great in action films, Rani takes the name of Deepika and Katrina. She also said that she loved Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Rani Mukerji says, “See, I always thought that Katrina is really good in action because her work in Tiger Zinda Hai is something that she was really really good at. I am sure Deepika will equally be excellent. So, I think Deepika and Katrina would be my choices to do action films.”

She also added that she along with both of them can do a Charlie’s Angels type movie.

“We could do Charlie’s Angels. You know there is a shorter one in the film, I can be that alongside Deepika and Katrina.” said Rani.

What say?

