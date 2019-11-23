Driving License: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares A Brand New Poster Of His Upcoming Entertainer

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Driving Licence is one of the most anticipated films down south.

It was yesterday evening when the Malayalam superstar took his Instagram account as he shared the poster on Instagram along with a caption: #DrivingLicence

ഒരു സൂപ്പർസ്റ്റാർ…ഒരു ആരാധകൻ! (A Superstar..a fan!)

20/12/2019!

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Prithviraj in casual attire walking his way to meet his fans who are kept in control by policemen.

The film has Prithviraj essaying the role of a superstar who is obsessed with cars. The commercial entertainer also has National Award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramood in a major role. The latter in the film will be seen playing the role of a vehicle inspector.

Driving Licence has actress Deepti Sati opposite Prithviraj in lead. The duo will be seen as a married couple in the film.

The film also has actress Miya George in an important role.

The Prithviraj starrer is a Christmas release that will hit big screens on 20th December.

Driving Licence is been helmed by Jean Paul Lal aka Lal Jr and it is been produced under the Ezra actor’s home banner Prithviraj Productions.

Talking about Prithviraj, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in Kalabhavan Shajohn’s directorial Brother’s Day, also has other projects in his kitty in form of Blessy’s directorial Aadujeevitham, Sachy’s Ayyapanum Koshiyum, and Shaji Kailas’s Kadva.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!