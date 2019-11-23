NC19 First Look: Naga Chaitanya As Simple & Emotional Middle-Class Guy From Sekhar Kammula’s Rom-Com

Birthday boy Naga Chaitanya who turned 33 today had a special gift for his fans this morning. The young actor some time back took to his Twitter account to share a glimpse from his next film which has been tentatively titled #NC19.

The actor shared the video along with a tweet that read, “Welcome to the world of #NC19. A world that feels like home for me ..Simple and Beautiful

.. thank you @sekharkammula”

Talking about the glimpse, one gets to see Naga Chaitanya in simple attire, as he can be seen busy managing household chores. The actor can also be seen trying his best to hide his emotions by flashing his trademark smile.

Talking about #NC19, the film has actress Sai Pallavi opposite Naga Chaitanya in lead.

The film is being helmed by director Sekhar Kammula. The Naga Chaitanya starrer went on floors this September.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, the actor also has K.S Ravindra’s comedy-drama Venky Mama set for release. The film also stars Chaitanya’s uncle and Tollywood superstar Venkatesh in lead.

Venky Mama has actresses Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput as the film’s leading ladies.

The music for the film has been composed by S.Thaman.

Venky Mama will hit big screens on 13th December on occasion of Venkatesh’s Birthday.

