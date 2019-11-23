Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu’s Film Gets Preponed By A Day Because Of THIS Reason

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu’s most anticipated release Sarileru Neekevvaru is in news all across for all the right reasons. It was yesterday when the makers unveiled the film’s first teaser. Post its release, the teaser has been trending all across the Internet.

The 1 minute 26-second long teaser was a visual treat for cine-goers and Mahesh Babu fans. It won’t be wrong to say that the teaser looks so phenomenal that one just can’t get enough of the same. Be it Mahesh Babu’s intense and mass avatar, his action sequences or powerful dialogues. The teaser, as the makers and Mahesh wanted has successfully created a good impact and has given a great impression about their upcoming release among the audience.

Talking about the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru which was originally slated to release on 12th January 2020 has been preponed. Now the Mahesh Babu starrer will arrive on big screens a day early i.e on 11th January.

As per a report from socialnews.xyz, Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) had a discussion with Sarileru Neekevvaru, producer Anil Sunkara and Ala Vaikunthapuramloo producer Chinna Babu regarding their respective film release dates. In the best interest of the Telugu film industry and to avoid huge losses by releasing both films on the same date, they came up with the solution that the Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru will release a day early, and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramloo will stay to its original release date i.e on 12th January.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film has gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu.

The action drama also stars veteran actors Prakash Raj and Vijayashanti in major roles.

The music for the film is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP

