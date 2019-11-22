Ala Vaikunthapuramloo: Foot Tapping Audio Of ‘OMG Daddy’ From Allu Arjun Starrer Is Out

The third track titled OMG Daddy from the much-awaited Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has finally been unveiled by the makers. Cine goers and music lovers had to wait a little longer to catch up with the song.

The song which was originally scheduled to release this evening at 4:05 Pm following some technical issues was only released after 5:30 pm and we are quite sure Allu Arjun fans and music lovers have no complaints regarding it as the wait was totally worth it.

Check out the song below:

Talking about the song, Allu Arjun stays true to his name i.e Stylish Star, as the superstar can be seen carrying each and every outfit in a stylish way along with his cool moves in the rap track.

OMG Daddy is been sung by and rapped by Rahul Siplingunj along with Roll Rida, Rahul Nambiar and Lady Kash.

The music for the song is been composed by Thaman S.

Poste garnering phenomenal response along with millions of views and upvotes for the early two songs unplugged version of Samajavarganama and party track Ramuloo Ramulaa, the makers have a lot of expectation from OMG Daddy.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, The film has Pooja Hegde opposite Allu Arjun in lead along with Bollywood actress Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Sushanth, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma along with others in major roles.

The film is produced by Allu Aravind and S.Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo will hit big screens on 12th January 2020 on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

