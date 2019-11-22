FlashbackFriday: THIS Picture Of Shah Rukh Khan With Hrithik Roshan, Gauri Khan & Farah Khan Is Pure Nostalgia

Shah Rukh Khan, who is yet to announce his next film, is enjoying his debacle right now and is spending time with his kids. He was last seen at David Letterman’s show and the episode went viral in no time, proving SRK’s fan following has massive fan base and not just in India but abroad too. David Letterman was surprised to see this kind of response to the superstar.

On today’s episode of#FlashbackFriday we have an old picture of SRK along with wife Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan who looks unrecognizable. The four of them looks in a chirpy mood and their physical transformation will stun you.

On the work front, Hrithik will soon start preparing for Krrish 4 and SRK is yet to announce his next film but is already shot for his cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Going by the rumours, Hrithik is also approached for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!