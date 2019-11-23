Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Salman Khan Loses His Calm, Asks Asim Riaz To Walk Out Of The Show RIGHT NOW!

Earlier today we reported about Salman Khan lashing out at his favourite contestant in Bigg Boss house, Sidharth Shukla. Colors have just released the new promo in which Salman Khan is angrily asking Asim Riaz to walk out of the show.

After a week of ugly fights and verbal spats, Salman Khan’s weekend ka vaar is finally here. Every weekend Salman comes and grills the contestants for how they have behaved the entire week. This time Asim and Sidharth crossed the line by opting for physical violence. Salman first lashed out at Sidharth and told him if he doesn’t behave himself, he will make sure he doesn’t get to work with anyone in the industry.

Then came Asim’s turn. Salman shut him totally and scolds them for their provocative behaviour. Salman then asks Sidharth if he wants to try his hand on anyone else, maybe! Immediately after Salman’s scolding, Asim loses his temper and reacts in an absurd way and justifies, if he has done it even once, he will walk out of the show.

Salman immediately raises his voice and says, “Asim, you have to walk out of the show right now!”

Asim’s face became all pale after hearing out Salman’s decision. It’ll be interesting to see, who gest evicted from the show this weekend.

