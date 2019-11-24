Delhi Court Puts A Stay On The Controversial Biopic On The Life Of Former CEO Of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar

In the recent turn of events, The Delhi court stayed the release on the movie based on the life of former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar on Saturday. The decision was taken following her application stating that this is an attempt to put her in a bad light.

Kochhar filed an application through her lawyers Naman Joshi and Vijay Aggarwal, which led to the court putting a stay on the film that is allegedly based on her life. Kochhar feels that the film is made with the intention to “vilify” her.

Additional District Judge, Sandeep Garg, in his order stated that all the defendants including the producers and the complete cast and crew won’t be allowed to use Chanda’s name directly or indirectly. The producers will be restrained from screening the movie online or offline.

According to Chanda’s lawyer Vijay, she found out that the film on her life is in making just a couple of days back. The film is reportedly titled Chanda: A Signature That Ruined A Career. The lawyer also revealed that the production house never approached Kochhar for asking her consent in turning her life into a film.

According to reports in India Today, Vijay said, “However, Chanda Kochhar was never approached by the production house for her consent to use her name and make a film on her life. In the plaint, it has also been alleged that the actress playing her role is openly speaking about how the film is about an alleged mistake made by the Plaintiff (Chanda Kochhar) and how it ruined her life.”

According to Kochhar’s statement, the actress playing her in the alleged biopic in an interview said that she is trying to embody Kochhar and follow her mannerisms to look like her. Chanda even condemned the title of the film, since the allegations against her are not proved.

“Making of such alleged biopics and their release as well as promotional interviews and material vilifying Chanda Kochhar are extremely prejudicial to the investigation as well as the trial,” Vijay said.

For the unversed, Chanda was accused of sanctioning six loans of Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon group hen she was the CEO. The probe is an ongoing one.

