Thalaivi Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Lives The Story Of ‘Amma’ Jayalalithaa From ‘A Superstar Heroine’ To ‘A Revolutionary Hero’

Thalaivi poster is here & it screams attention to details. Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for this upcoming biopic based former Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s life. She was called ‘Amma’ by her fans and enjoyed a very illustrious life while she had it.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya & her performance was welcomed with open arms by the critics as well as the audience. Though that movie didn’t work well at the box office, her movie before that Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi did well for itself despite being mounted on a high budget.

Poster of Thalaivi is out and we see Kangana Ranaut posing in the trademarked way of Jayalalitha.

Kangana Ranaut started shooting for “Thalaivi” on November 10, and Kangana’s team posted a picture of the film’s clapboard. It was captioned: “Lights Camera Action!! Commencing on a beautiful journey of #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut @vishinduri @BrindaPrasad1 #Dirvijay @neeta_lulla @gvprakash @KarmaMediaEnt”

Apart from learning Tamil, Kangana enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes for her role. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions. Kangana also underwent prosthetic measurements for the role in the US.

First look poster… Kangana Ranaut in #Jayalalitha biopic… Titled #Thalaivi… Directed by Vijay… Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh… 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook pic.twitter.com/WIoJTOxM45 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019

Posting on Twitter pictures in which the actress is seen covered in prosthetic glue, Kangana’s sister Rangoli wrote, “This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it’s not easy to be an actor. Kangana so calm in something, which is so suffocating for us to even watch.”

Hollywood-based prosthetics expert Jason Collins, renowned for films such as Captain Marvel and Blade Runner 2049, is working on Kangana’s look. Thalaivi will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A L Vijay. Apart from Kangana, only Arvind Swami’s name has been confirmed in the cast. The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

