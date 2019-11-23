Housefull 4 Box Office: Crosses This Big Diwali Release Of Salman Khan

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshmukh led Housefull 4 continued to collect in the 4th week too. The film after completing its 4 week run has reached a total of 208.50 crores approx which is amazing.

The film is among the highest grossers of 2019 and has also crossed one big film in All Time Highest Grossers chart. Yes, we are talking about Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The Salman Khan & Sonam Kapoor starrer family drama earned 207.40 crores as it released back in 2015. The next target of Housefull 4 is Salman Khan’s Bharat (209.36 crores) and the film will cross it in this week.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will also be seen paired opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey, which is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

A tweet from the official account of production company Nadiadwala Grandson read: “We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!”

Kriti said that she is beyond excited to work with Akshay and director Farhad Samji after Housefull 4.

“Thrilled and beyond excited for this reunion! This Christmas is gonna be indeed a Merry Merry one! Can’t wait to start #BachchanPandey,” she said.

Details about the film are still under wraps.

Bachchan Pandey marks the tenth collaboration between Nadiadwala and Akshay.

The duo earlier worked together in films like Heyy Babyy, Jaan-E-Mann, Waqt Humara Hai and the Housefull franchise.

