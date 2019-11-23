Panipat’s New Song Mann Mein Shiva Celebrates Courage, Unity & Valour

Trust filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for always creating splendour on screen and treating the audience with a cinematic experience like never before. And this stands true not only for his films but also for the music of his films. His upcoming magnum opus – Panipat, certainly is no different.

After mesmerizing us with the high-energy ‘Mard Maratha’ track, the director has dropped another power-packed song – ‘Mann Mein Shiva’, which celebrates courage, unity, and valour of the Peshwas.

Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and other pivotal actors of the film, the song marks an important incident of history in the film. ‘Mann Mein Shiva’ is a victory celebration and is based on Maratha’s victory over Delhi’s Red fort and the hoisting of Maratha flag for the first time at the red fort under the leadership of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Composed by the talented duo Ajay-Atul and penned by the brilliant lyricist Javed Akhtar, ‘Mann Mein Shiva’ interestingly also pays tribute to three Shivas – Lord Shiva, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The song is brought to life in the melodious voices of Kunal Ganjawalla, Deepanshi Nagar and Padmanabh Gayakwad.

Commenting about the song, director Ashutosh Gowariker said, “The conquest of the Marathas over Delhi’s Red Fort is an important event. No one had been able to do this, except Sadashiv Rao Bhau. It was a commendable achievement that spoke of Maratha bravery and valour and I wanted a song that celebrated this victory. Ajay-Atul’s composition superbly captures that emotion and Javedsaab’s lyrics not only encapsulates the courage of the Maratha’s but also brilliantly pays tribute to the three Shivas – Lord Shiva, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Add to that the brilliant choreography by my frequent collaborator – Raju Khan.”

The action-packed period drama is produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar’s company – Vision World, features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Panipat is a Reliance Entertainment Worldwide release. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

