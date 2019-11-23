Bala Box Office: Crosses Son Of Sardaar, Ghajini, Stree & More Movies In The 100 Crore-Club, Comparatively Crosses The Milestone Faster!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala made a beautiful entry in 100 crores club on its 15th day. This has become the 3rd 100 crores grosser movie of Ayushmann after Badhaai Ho & Dream Girl and also one of the fastest entries to the club.

By collecting 100 crores at the Box Office in just 15 days, Bala has become 68th fastest Bollywood movie to enter the 100 crores club (including regional movies released in Hindi).

With this feat, Bala has left behind movies like Son Of Sardaar (16 Days), Stree (16 Days), Ghajini (16+ Days), ABCD2 (17 Days), Barfi (17 Days), Golmaal 3 (17 Days) and many more.

Bala has collected 100.15 crores so far and should target atleast 120 crores business lifetime going by its trend so far.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam who stars opposite Ayushmann in the film is on cloud nine and she gives credit for the success of the movie to writer and director.

Bala is Yami’s second Rs 100 crore movie of this year. Her film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike‘, which was released in January this year, too hit a century at the box office.

“It is the victory of writers and directors who are creating content that pushes boundaries. Every actor enjoys commercial success but in this case, I am happy that a film like ‘Bala’ is making it to the mark. It’s a validation of our choice of stories, assurance they we are doing work that’s resonating and I am genuinely excited to do more of such films. It is motivating me to go seek out more such films and create a better actor out of me,” Yami said.

