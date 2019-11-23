Housefull 4 Box Office Day 28: It’s Aiming For 210 Crores Of Lifetime Collection

Housefull 4 has completed its four week run since Diwali and would be in theaters for one or two more weeks before it gears up for its satellite and digital premier. The reincarnation comedy has collected 208.50 crores* so far and is now running at very restricted number of screens, courtesy Pagalpanti, Marjaavaan and Bala occupying majority of multiplexes as well as single screens.

The film has done really well enough to reach this far as after its release, many had written its obituary and had pegged its lifetime number as 125 crores at maximum. The film has done far better than that and is one of those rare films which to have seen a turnaround from being classified as a disaster to actually emerge as a major success. It should conclude around 210 crores lifetime.

All involved with the film can well be expected to rejoice and would now move on to their next biggie. Akshay Kumar is already ready with his Good Newwz and the film is set to embark on a winning note. Sajid Nadiadwala has Baaghi 3 coming up with a major biggie in the offering. As for the trio of Akshay, Sajid and director Farhad Samji, there is Bachchan Pandey next. The film also has Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and the quartet would indeed be aiming at rocking Christmas 2020 festivities when they arrive all over again after Housefull 4.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

